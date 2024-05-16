Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2749779
NewsBusinessCompanies
MICROSOFT

Microsoft Asks 700-800 Employees In China To Relocate Amid US-China Tensions

Most of the employees affected by this move are engineers holding Chinese nationality.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: May 16, 2024, 01:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Microsoft Asks 700-800 Employees In China To Relocate Amid US-China Tensions File Photo

New Delhi: American multinational corporation, Microsoft is encouraging around 700 to 800 employees working in its cloud computing and artificial intelligence divisions based in China to consider relocating outside the country, as reported by Wall Street Journal.

The move comes at a time of escalating tensions between the US and China. The Biden administration has been tightening regulations on several Chinese imports such as electric vehicle batteries, computer chips and medical products. (Also Read: PhonePe Users Can Now Make Payments Through UPI In Sri Lanka; Collaborates With LankaPay)

Most of the employees affected by this move are engineers holding Chinese nationality. They were recently given the option to relocate to countries such as the U.S., Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand, as reported by individuals familiar with the situation. (Also Read: New Zealand Probes Indian Spice Brands Over Contamination Concerns)

A Microsoft spokesperson informed the Journal that offering internal opportunities is a standard practice in their global operations. The company confirmed that it had presented an optional internal transfer opportunity to a specific group of employees.

Reuters reported earlier this month that the U.S. Commerce Department is considering a new regulatory push to restrict the export of proprietary or closed source AI models, whose software and the data it is trained on are kept under wraps. The spokesperson, however, told the newspaper that the company remains committed to the region and will continue to operate in China. (With Reuters Input)

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA
Modi gave a big hint in nomination from Varanasi
DNA
Who Is Responsible For The Hoarding Accident In Ghatkopar?
DNA
Why was America embarrassed by India's Chabahar deal
DNA Video
DNA: India's first digital beggar Raju dies
DNA Video
DNA test of your utensils
DNA Video
DNA: How to know if gold is real?
DNA Video
DNA: What is the Fatehpur Sikri Masjid-Mandir controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Lok Sabha elections...Is there a game in voting?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi-Akhilesh Yadav Holds Join Rally In Kannauj
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Supreme Court's decision on Kejriwal