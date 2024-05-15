New Zealand Probes Indian Spice Brands Over Contamination Concerns

New Delhi: New Zealand’s food safety regulator announced that it’s investigating potential contamination concerns regarding spice products from popular Indian Brands MDH and Everest. This comes after similar scrutiny in other countries.



Following Hong Kong’s suspension of sales for three MDH spice blends and one from Everest due to high levels of a cancer-causing pesticide called ethylene oxide, both the United States and Australia have initiated investigations into contamination concerns. (Also Read: TBO Tek Shares Zoom 55 Pc In Debut Trade)

Hong Kong authorities revealed that the spice mixes contained high levels of a cancer-causing pesticide called ethylene oxide. Further, Singapore has taken action by ordering a recall of the Everest spice mix.

However, MDH on April 28 reassured its consumers about the safety of its products. The statement by MDH dismissed allegations from food regulators in Hong Kong and Singapore regarding the presence of pesticides.

According to the news agency Reuters, New Zealand Food Safety stated that “Ethylene oxide is a chemical known to cause cancer in humans, and its use for food sterilisation has been phased out in New Zealand and other countries. As MDH and Everest spices are also available in New Zealand, we are looking into this issue.”

Regulators in India have inspected MDH and Everest plants and sent samples for testing following the global scrutiny. However, the results of these tests have not yet been made public.