New Delhi: Microsoft, which let go 1% of its workforce, or 1,800 workers, in July, has asked for the resignation of about 200 more staff members, this time from one of its customer-focused R&D projects, according to Wednesday's news reports.

Contract recruiters have reportedly been affected by the recent layoffs in various locations, according to posts on LinkedIn, which is owned by Microsoft. Read More: Anand Mahindra gets tricolour from India Post, says ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’

The additional job cuts were primarily concentrated in Microsoft's Modern Life Experiences (MLX) group, which was formed in 2018 with the objective of "winning back consumers," according to a Business Insider report ". Read More: Amit Burman steps down as Chairman of Dabur India, to continue as non-executive director

The Modern Life Experiences team's approximately 200 employees have been instructed to find another job at the company within 60 days or take severance, "the report claimed.

A company representative refused to give TechCrunch any additional information, but "didn't dispute that layoffs had taken place."

In order to empower families to learn, explore, and connect in a fun and safe environment, the Modern Life Experiences team was committed to "bringing consumer products directly to the people who need them."

According to reports, the MLS team later collaborated with Microsoft's Family Safety division to create the initial iteration of the Family Safety apps for iOS and Android.

The MLX group introduced Money in Excel in June 2020, a template that enabled users to quickly and easily link their bank, credit card, investment, and loan accounts to Excel.

"Money in Excel" "is expected to cease operations on June 30, 2023.

Last month, Microsoft, which is led by Satya Nadella, made history by hiring layoffs as part of a "realignment." ". Nearly 1% of Microsoft's 1,80,000-person workforce across its offices and product divisions was laid off. Additionally, Microsoft's hiring has slowed in the Office, Teams, and Windows divisions.

Google, Meta, Oracle, Twitter, Nvidia, Snap, Uber, Spotify, Intel, and Salesforce are a few other tech companies that have reduced hiring or laid off workers as a result of the current economic downturn.