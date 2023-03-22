Naatu Naatu Fever: Anand Mahindra Shares Video Of Adorable Puppet Dance With Master On Beats Of Oscar-Winning Song

New Delhi: The craze of Oscar-winning RRR’s song has spread manifold times across the countries and borders, galloping the language, culture, and ethnic gaps. Videos are coming from east to west, north to south where people are grooving on the trendy song with beats and rhythmic steps. It’s been over 10 days since the periodic drama RRR’s song Naatu Naatu created history by winning the highly acclaimed Hollywood award Oscar in Los Angeles. But the craze is far from over.

Anand Mahindra shared a video in which a marionettist seemed to dance with her puppet on the Oscar winning song Naatu Naatu. The puppet with a head of dear is making the iconic steps with leg with the beats of the song. Mahindra said “couldn’t resist this one”. He further said it “a real evidence of being a global phenomenon since it now has the whole world on its strings”.

Ok. One last tweet, I promise, about #NaatuNaatu But couldn’t resist this one. Real evidence of it being a global phenomenon since it now has the whole world on its ‘strings’ pic.twitter.com/ex1bmf4Boh — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 22, 2023

This lyrical composition of `Naatu Naatu` by MM Keeravani, high energy rendition by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, unique choreography by Prem Rakshith, and lyrics by Chandrabose are all the elements that make this `RRR` mass anthem a perfect dance craze. SS Rajamouli 'RRR' stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

Tesla Cars Put Light Show On Naatu Naatu

In a rare iconic moment, Tesla cars lined up in New Jersey and presented a mesmerizing light show on the beats of Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu. It was a fabulous synchronization of the Tesla cars with an infallible combination. Elon Musk even loved the performance by Tesla Cars.

Truly overwhelmed by this tribute to #NaatuNaatu from New Jersey !



Thank you @vkkoppu garu, #NASAA, @peoplemediafcy and everyone associated with this incredible and ingenious @Tesla Light Show...:) It was a stunning show. #RRRMovie @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/JKRfTZdvLK — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) March 21, 2023

