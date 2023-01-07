topStoriesenglish
'Nahin. Aur na mujhe usse bananey ka, ya khareedney ka iraada hai...': Anand Mahindra asks netizens to guess why he doesn't want to start an Airline

“Nahin. Aur na mujhe usse bananey ka, ya khareedney ka iraada hai. Kya aap anumaan lagaa sakte hain kyon?, Anand Mahindra replied on a query on Twitter which was asking Anand Mahindra whether he is having any airline.

Jan 07, 2023
  • Mahindra Group chairman denies any plan to start or occupy an airline company.
  • He further asked netizens to guess the reason behind not having any plan to create or occupy an airline.
  • Netizens start guessing the answer.

New Delhi: Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra has denied to have any plans to start or occupy an airline company in the future on a question of Twitter user. He further asked netizens to guess the reason behind not having any plan to create or occupy an airline.

Netizens start guessing the answer

One Twitter user wrote, “its the biggest loss making business in the world. no airline has ever sustained a long journey in profit.”

Another user said Airline was an luxurious experience and the real power belongs to road. You wanted to serve the needy not greedy.

Another user said that the reason was one line simple, ‘Mari Scorpio aeroplane se kam hai k’ (My Scorpio is no less than an aeroplane).

A Twitter user wrote, “Sir, Airlines are troubled with intense competition, price wars, high oil prices coupled with high capital and operating costs which drags down the margins. Same reason I don't invest in their stocks either.”

A Twitter user said plane use ya nahin, capital saara ud jayega. (Plane flies off or not, All Capital will fly surely.  

