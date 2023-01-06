FACT CHECK: Is NITI Aayog planning to privatise some public sector banks? Here’s the truth

New Delhi: Press Information Bureau called those media reports fake that claimed NITI Aayog released the list of public banks going to privatisation. PIB in its press release on Friday said that no such list as mentioned in the media reports has been shared by NITI Aayog in any form.

PIB in its fact check found those reports false and issued the notification, which shared on its official Twitter handle.

“A fictitious message is being circulated in media regarding list shared by NITI Aayog on privatization of Public Sector Banks. It is hereby informed that no such list as mentioned has been shared by NITI Aayog in any form,” PIB wrote in its press release dated January 6, 2023.

What’s the matter?

Some media reports were circulating in the past claiming that NITI Aayog had released the list of public banks that are going to become private. The list mentioned that banks - Punjab National Bank, Union Bank, Canara Bank, State Bank of India, Indian Bank and Bank of Baroda. But the list was actually belonged to 2019.