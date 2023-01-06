topStoriesenglish
NewsBusinessEconomy
PIB

FACT CHECK: Is NITI Aayog planning to privatise some public sector banks? Here’s the truth

PIB in its fact check found those reports false and issued the notification, which shared on its official Twitter handle.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 06:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Press Information Bureau called those media reports fake that claimed NITI Aayog released the list of public banks going to privatisation.
  • PIB in its press release on Friday said that no such list as mentioned in the media reports has been shared by NITI Aayog in any form.
  • Some media reports were circulating in the past claiming that NITI Aayog had released the list of public banks that are going to become private.

Trending Photos

FACT CHECK: Is NITI Aayog planning to privatise some public sector banks? Here’s the truth

New Delhi: Press Information Bureau called those media reports fake that claimed NITI Aayog released the list of public banks going to privatisation. PIB in its press release on Friday said that no such list as mentioned in the media reports has been shared by NITI Aayog in any form.

ALSO READ | AI robot to defend a human in court for first time in history next month

PIB in its fact check found those reports false and issued the notification, which shared on its official Twitter handle.

ALSO READ | Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro & Redmi Note 12 Pro+ launched in India; Check prices, RAM, display, camera, processor and other key details - In PICS

“A fictitious message is being circulated in media regarding list shared by NITI Aayog on privatization of Public Sector Banks. It is hereby informed that no such list as mentioned has been shared by NITI Aayog in any form,” PIB wrote in its press release dated January 6, 2023.  

What’s the matter?

Some media reports were circulating in the past claiming that NITI Aayog had released the list of public banks that are going to become private. The list mentioned that banks - Punjab National Bank, Union Bank, Canara Bank, State Bank of India, Indian Bank and Bank of Baroda. But the list was actually belonged to 2019.

Live Tv

PIBNiti Aayogpublic sector banksPrivatisation

Trending news

DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?
DNA Video
DNA: When the hottest day ever recorded in Antarctica in 1974
DNA Video
DNA: 'Postmortem' of police's theory in Kanjhawala case
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Who set up a settlement on railway land in Haldwani?
DNA Video
DNA: How did Ferozeshah Kotla become the 'fort' of Tantriks?
DNA Video
DNA: When music composer RD Burman died in 1994
DNA Video
DNA : Women officer posted in world's highest battlefield
DNA Video
DNA: Exposing the misleading ranking of 'V-Dem'