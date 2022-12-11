'Sach to ye hai ki sabse Ameer...': Anand Mahindra on when he will become India's richest man

New Delhi: Anand Mahindra has said today that he doesn’t have the wish to become the the most richest person. It’s not his desire to become one. Anand Mahindra told about it when one Twitter user asked him when he will become the number one as he currently stands at the 73rd rank in the list of richest people list in India.

“Sach to yeh he ki sabse Ameer kabhi banuga bhi! Kyoki ye kabhi meri khawish nhi he… (Truth is that I won’t become the most richest. Because it’s never my wish…),” Anand Mahindra replied on a query of a Twitter user.

The chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra is an active Twitter user who posts motivational and intersting content usually. He is also philanthropist and revered by masses for his generosity.

His post so far has received over 5k likes and over 260 retweets.

Reacting on his post, one Twitter user named Ruchit G Garg wrote, “Richest is the one, who doesn’t need anything more…”

Another user wrote, “Aap number 1 ban kar, logo ki aur madad kar sakte ho. (You can help people more by becoming the number 1)”

Another user named Advocate V Praveen Kumar wrote, “World No.1 Richest person also have to leave everything beyond and leave this world, why run for money and positions. @anandmahindra ji has spent enough time chasing and achieved enough.Just try finding answer for “who am i” - Ramana maharshi. This will help in every sense.”

A Twitter user named devendra vengurlekar wrote, “The Eagle always fly above cloud, Rankings are for those who need external http://validation.you definitely don’t need it, what you created will produce many Richest people in India.”

