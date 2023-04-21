News Outlet Insider To Lay Off 10% Of Its Workforce
New Delhi: Popular news outlet Insider has announced to lay off 10 percent of its workforce which includes staff writers. The digital publication, however, denied that its experiments with AI chatbot ChatGPT for writing assignments are behind the job cut move, reports The Daily Beast. The layoffs reflect a media market still adjusting to a struggling economy.
"As you know, our industry has been under significant pressure for more than a year. The economic headwinds that have hurt many of our clients and partners are also affecting us," the company said in an email. (Also Read: Twitter Blue Tick Gone? Here's How To Get Verified On The Platform In 2023)
"Unfortunately to keep our company healthy and competitive, we need to reduce the size of our team. We have tried hard to avoid taking this step, and we are sorry about the impact it will have on many of you," it added.
The layoffs would impact the unionised workforce at the outlet, which means that writers would be included in the job cuts, reports Gizmodo.
The Pulitzer Prize-winning news arm of BuzzFeed.com is also being shut down, CEO Jonah Peretti announced.
The media outlet said that it is reducing the workforce by approximately 15 per cent across business, content, tech and admin teams, and beginning the process of closing BuzzFeed News.
"Additionally, we are proposing headcount reductions in some international markets," Peretti said in a memo to staff.
The company would focus on HuffPost, which it acquired in 2020, as the company`s news brand.
Several media outlets, like ABC News, NPR, Vox Media, CNN and others have laid off staff members in recent months.
