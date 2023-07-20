Nita Ambani's Spectacular Gift: 600 Years Of Indian History Shines At New York's Metropolitan Museum

New Delhi: On July 21, the often referred to as The Met will open a riveting exhibition named "Early Buddhist Art in India, 200 BCE-400 CE." This eagerly awaited exhibition aims to follow the development of Buddhist art from the second century BC to the fourth century AD, exploring its historical significance.

The exhibition, which will feature more than 125 ancient Indian artefacts, was made possible by the kind donations of Reliance Industries Limited and Nita Ambani, the founder, and chairperson of Reliance Foundation. (Also Read: From Setbacks To Success: The Inspirational Tale Of A Entrepreneur Who Rose Above Failures, Now His Net Worth Is Rs 13,500 Crore)

Nita Ambani occupies a key position as an Honorary Trustee of The Met, a post she was appointed to April 2019. Nita Ambani is a committed patron of the arts and a passionate supporter of museums. (Also Read: Turning Dreams Into Profits: This Creative Business Idea Seeks Rs 3 Lakh Investment, Promises Rs 50,000 Monthly Gains)



cre Trending Stories

Nita Ambani, the first Indian to hold this prestigious post, has been actively involved in promoting Indian art and culture on the international arena and working to make the best of Indian art accessible to audiences throughout the world.

Nita Ambani and prominent members of the art world attended a private preview of the exhibition, titled "Tree & Serpent," sponsored by Max Hollein, the Marina Kellen French Director of The Met, before the show's formal opening.

Taranjit Singh Sandhu, the Indian ambassador to the US, and Eric Garcetti, the US ambassador to India, were among the notable attendees. John Guy, the curator of the show and curator of South and Southeast Asian art, was present to grace the event.

The "Tree & Serpent" show has special meaning for Nita Ambani because it depicts her roots in India, the home of Buddhism. The exhibition's emphasis on early Buddhist art draws attention to the strong ties that existed between Buddhism and India throughout the crucial era between 200 BCE and 400 CE.

It offers a singular chance for tourists to discover the deep spiritual significance that Buddhism has for Indian culture and its rich legacy.

Nita Ambani emphasised the Buddha's teachings' long-lasting influence on Indian culture throughout the ceremony, emphasising how it has transcended national boundaries and continues to have an impact on world thought.

She expressed her wish that visitors from all around the world will attend the exhibition and enjoy this unique experience. The exhibition of antiquated items not only honours Indian art but also extends an invitation to visitors to become fully immersed in Buddhism's wisdom and essence.

Nita Ambani and the Reliance Foundation hope to provide Indian art and culture a global stage through their collaboration with The Met, promoting intercultural understanding and a love of the world's artistic history.

The show, "Early Buddhist Art in India, 200 BCE-400 CE," is curated with care and passion to leave a lasting impression on everyone who sees it. It promises to be a transforming experience, providing a window into the profound spirituality and aesthetic brilliance of ancient India.