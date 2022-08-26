New Delhi: As more and more offices are reversing the Work From Home trend, two years after the onslaught of COVID-19, IT company TCS (Tata Consultancy Service) is now reportedly ending Work From Home for its workers. As per media reports, TCS has asked its employees to return to office from November 15.

A copule of months ago it was being reported that TCS is working on a ’25X25 model’, wherein it will not ask more than 25 per cent of its associates to work from an office location at any given point in time. Moreover, the employees will not be asked to spend more than 25 per cent of their time in the office as part of the unique arrangement.

According to TCS, the model will help it first bring its employees back to the offices -- a move that will aid in the gradual transition to the hybrid work model.

Meanwhile, Apple employees, who were asked to return to office, have hit back at the tech giant's orders and launched a petition saying the firm risked stifling diversity and staff wellbeing by restricting their ability to work remotely, media reports say.

The petition is in response to an all-employee memo from the CEO Tim Cook, who last week said workers would have to come into the office for at least three days a week from September, citing the Financial Times, IANS quoting the New York Post times said.