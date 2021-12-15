Nykaa introduces L'Oreal's 'ModiFace' virtual try-on tech to enhance beauty shopping experience

New Delhi: Nykaa has launched L'Oreal's ModiFace technology on its online store to let users try virtual try-on to see how cosmetic products appear on them. ModiFace is an Al-powered virtual try-on technology developed by French personal care company L'Oreal.

Nykaa said that the ModiFace tech will improve the beauty experience for makeup enthusiasts. The tech will also make it easier for customers to shop for beauty products online.

Nykaa explained how the technology works and said that the Augmented Reality (AR) simulation of each shade is done automatically- based on Al-powered analysis of information provided by makeup brands along with visuals and descriptions of the products on social media.

Nykaa CEO Anchit Nayar said that as a digital-first company, “we are continuously thinking of ways to enhance the shopping experience on our platforms. Our partnership with L'Oreal to introduce ModiFace technology allows us to provide a rich, immersive buying experience to our customers. With the new Al-powered virtual try-on option, customers on Nykaa can now confidently make a choice from our wide range of options-wherever they are, whenever they want!" Also Read: OPPO's first foldable flagship smartphone OPPO Find N launched --Check features

Pankaj Sharma, Director, Consumer Products Division, L'Oreal India said, "As part of our evolution into a Beauty Tech company, L'Oreal is reinventing the beauty experience for consumers. The ModiFace technology harnesses Al and AR technologies to provide a personalized and customized experience in a /ow-touch economy. We are excited to bring ModiFace technology to Nykaa users who can now easily try on a host of L'Oreal products and choose the shades that suit them best. We believe that this partnership with Nykaa will transform the e-commerce shopping experience for consumers." Also Read: Good news for vehicle buyers in Delhi, on-spot RC under pilot project to be made public soon

Live TV

#mute