OYO Founder Ritesh Agarwal's Father Dies After Falling From High-Rise Building In Gurugram

New Delhi: OYO Founder Ritesh Agarwal's father Shri Ramesh Agarwal has died after falling from high-rise Gurugram building. It is confirmed by Ritesh Agarwal in a statement. The mishapen occurred two days after Ritesh wedding in Delhi with Geetansha Sood.

"With a heavy heart, my family and I, would like to share that our guiding light and strength, my father, Shri Ramesh Agarwal passed away on 10 March. He lived a full life and inspired me and so many of us, every single day," Agarwal said in a statement.

His death is a tremendous loss for our family. My father’s compassion and warmth saw us through our toughest times and carried us forward. His words will resonate deep in our hearts. We request everyone to respect our privacy in this time of grief,” he added.

Hardly two days back, OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal married with Geetansha Sood in the wedding ceremony in Delhi.

This is a developing story.