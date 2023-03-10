topStoriesenglish2582120
NewsBusinessCompanies
OYO FOUNDER

OYO Founder Ritesh Agarwal's Father Dies After Falling From High-Rise Building In Gurugram

"With a heavy heart, my family and I, would like to share that our guiding light and strength, my father, Shri Ramesh Agarwal passed away on 10 March," Ritesh Agarwal confirmed in the statement. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 06:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

OYO Founder Ritesh Agarwal's Father Dies After Falling From High-Rise Building In Gurugram

New Delhi: OYO Founder Ritesh Agarwal's father  Shri Ramesh Agarwal has died after falling from high-rise Gurugram building. It is confirmed by Ritesh Agarwal in a statement. The mishapen occurred two days after Ritesh wedding in Delhi with Geetansha Sood.

ALSO READ | OYO Founder Ritesh Agarwal's Father Dies After Falling From High-Rise Building

"With a heavy heart, my family and I, would like to share that our guiding light and strength, my father, Shri Ramesh Agarwal passed away on 10 March. He lived a full life and inspired me and so many of us, every single day," Agarwal said in a statement.

ALSO READ | SBI Amrit Kalash Deposit Scheme: Bank's Special FD To Be Opted Till Mar 31

His death is a tremendous loss for our family. My father’s compassion and warmth saw us through our toughest times and carried us forward. His words will resonate deep in our hearts. We request everyone to respect our privacy in this time of grief,” he added.

Hardly two days back, OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal married with Geetansha Sood in the wedding ceremony in Delhi.

This is a developing story.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Seeing Modi's 'cricket diplomacy', the enemy is in 'tension'!
DNA Video
DNA: China and Pakistan should not clash with India
DNA Video
DNA: Goodbye Satish Kaushik!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer Gabriel Garca Marquez was born in 1927
DNA Video
Know What Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Says in Cambridge University in China
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
Jammu and Kashmir : Rahul Gandhi's statement on Pulwama attack
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft corner' for China in Rahul's heart?
DNA Video
DNA: Adenovirus In India
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's scathing attack on the opposition
DNA Video
DNA: Why has Congress become 'extinct' in the Northeast?