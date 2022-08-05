In the Delhi-National Capital region, you can now book an Uber ride over WhatsApp. You did hear correctly. The new function, which is immediately accessible to commuters in the Delhi-NCR region, was announced by the messaging platform and the provider of cab services in Hindi and English.

The WhatsApp to Ride chatbot's feature enables users in the capital to order an Uber over WhatsApp (WA2R). The pilot for the functionality was successfully tested in Lucknow last year, according to a joint announcement from Uber and WhatsApp. The global company Infobip powers the chatbot. Read More: Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 sale live only for Prime members: Check out deals and offers

The chatbot may be used in multiple languages and was created using the WhatsApp Business platform. According to Uber, the Lucknow Pilot demonstrated that W2AR customers were younger than the typical Uber App user, with over 50% of them being under 25 years old. Read More: Airtel to launch 5G services in India by August end: Everything you need to know

Now, speaking of the procedure, WhatsApp users in the Delhi-NCR region can either message the business account number of the taxi service, scan a QR code, or just click a link to initiate an Uber WhatsApp chat.

Customers will be required to submit pick-up and drop-off locations, upfront fare information, and the anticipated arrival time of the driver.

Here is a step-by-step guide for booking an Uber over WhatsApp.

STEP 1: Direct text messages should be sent to +917292000002.

STEP 2: Access the chat window by clicking this link: https://wa.me/917292000002?text=Hi% 20Uber

STEP 3: Access the chat window by scanning a QR code that appears.

Riders will have the same access to safety features and insurance protections as those who book rides using the Uber app, according to an assurance from Uber. On booking, they will also receive information about the driver's information and licence plate. They will be able to contact the driver using a masked number and track his or her whereabouts as he or she travels to the pickup place.

The rider will be informed about safety precautions, including how to contact Uber in an emergency, via WhatsApp. The consumer will get a call from the cab service's customer care team after choosing the emergency option. Additionally, until 30 minutes following the end of the trip, Uber users will have access to the company's safety line number. The WA2R flow when ordering an Uber ride is explained in this video.

“Drivers on Uber’s platform, however, will see no change in their experience with rides booked via WhatsApp. The service is available to both new and existing users who registered with only a phone number on Uber,” the Uber statement read.