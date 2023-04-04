topStoriesenglish2591251
NewsBusinessCompanies
PHONEPE

PhonePe Launches New Shopping App Called Pincode - Check List Of Services It Is Going To Offer

"PhonePe is launching a new shopping app that puts stores at the heart of interaction. Pincode is going to open up in Bengaluru," PhonePe Founder and CEO Sameer Nigam.

Last Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 03:38 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • PhonePe announced its foray into local commerce.
  • PhonePe launched Pincode app for this.
  • In the initial phase, the app will pilot in Bangalore.

Trending Photos

PhonePe Launches New Shopping App Called Pincode - Check List Of Services It Is Going To Offer

New Delhi: Walmart-backed PhonePe on Tuesday announced its foray into local commerce with the launch of its consumer app Pincode, built on the government's Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) platform. PhonePe Founder and CEO Sameer Nigam that the Pincode app will be available initially in Bangalore and it will expand to other cities after the app achieves transactions of around 10,000 per day.

"PhonePe is launching a new shopping app that puts stores at the heart of interaction. Pincode is going to open up in Bengaluru. (Also Read: Why Did Elon Musk Replace Twitter's Blue Bird Logo With ‘Doge’ Meme? Here's What He Said)

"We are going to launch it city by city. We are going to first take transaction volumes like 10,000 a day before we open the next city. We are looking at 100 thousand per day by December," Nigam said. (Also Read: LIVE Updates | OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, Nord Buds 2 Launch in India Today: Here's What To Expect)

He said this is the second consumer app from PhonePe in about seven years. Nigam said a separate app has been launched because the expectations of customers are going to be different.

The app will pilot in Bangalore with grocery, food, pharma, electronics, and home decor. Retailers available on government-supported ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce,) can join the app.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?
DNA Video
DNA : Rahul follows footsteps of Indira and Sonia