PM Modi In US: Zerodha's Founder Nikhil Kamath Attends State Dinner To Celebrate India-US Ties -- Watch

New Delhi: At the White House Dinner in honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, prominent American and Indian individuals from industry, technology, fashion, and entertainment attended. The occasion aimed to deepen cultural ties and celebrate the enduring relationship between the two nations.

When PM Modi arrived at the White House following his speech to the joint session of the US Congress, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden greeted him warmly.

Distinguished attendees included well-known figures and celebrities including designer Ralph Lauren, tennis great Billie Jean King, and computer titans like Sundar Pichai and his wife Anjali Pichai.

The Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, Zerodha Co-Founder Nikhil Kamath, and Chairman of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani were among the Indian business tycoons present at the State Dinner.

Martin Luther King III, a champion of civil rights, tennis great Billie Jean King, director M. Night Shyamalan, fashion designer Ralph Lauren, Grammy Award winner Joshua Bell, and businessman Frank Islam were also on the guest list.

Lawmakers Pramila Jayapal, Shri Thanedar, Ro Khanna, Ami Bera, and Raja Krishnamoorthi were among the Indian Americans on the list.

Hunter Biden, Ashley Biden, James Biden, and Naomi Biden Neal were among the Biden family members present for the meal. Also present was Vice President Kamala Harris, who will serve as the host of Prime Minister Modi's luncheon.

Along with US diplomats and officials from the Biden administration, the dinner was attended by the national security advisor for India, Ajit Doval, and the minister for external affairs, S. Jaishankar.

PM Narendra Modi arrives at the White House for the State dinner that FLOTUS Dr. Biden and POTUS Joe Biden are hosting. Arindam Bagchi, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of external affairs, wrote in a tweet, "A lovely evening of cultural exchange, building ties, and commemorating the long friendship between India and the US awaits.