Privacy Concerns: Zuckerberg Conceals Children's Faces in Instagram Family Photos

New Delhi: In a recent Instagram image, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg covered the faces of his children Maxima and August with a smiley face emoji. Not only does Zuckerberg do this, but many other famous people do it as well, including Gigi Hadid, Adele, and even Indian celebs like Virat Kohli, Sonam Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt.

A recent campaign by the Assam police highlights how keeping kids off social media is more than just honouring their consent. At first glance, celebrities' decision to withhold the faces of their children may appear like only a privacy concern. (Also Read: Turning Dreams Into Profits: This Creative Business Idea Seeks Rs 3 Lakh Investment, Promises Rs 50,000 Monthly Gains)

The Assam police have launched a new social media campaign in which they advise parents to avoid being "shared" and to avoid posting too much information about their kids online.

Likes fade, but the digital scars remain, according to the official tweet. Protect your child from Sharenting's dangers. Take care with the information you post about your child on social media. The official tweet states, "#DontBeASharent.

Even the tech CEOs who founded social media platforms, such as Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, and even Steve Jobs, had issued warnings and admitted that they do not post pictures of their children online. According to the former CEO of Apple, "There are some things that I won't allow; I don't want them on a social network."

Sharing images of children comes from a place of love even if social media is a platform where people may share their memories, photos, and more to treasure with friends and followers. Children who don't even understand what the internet world is are more susceptible to these threats because the online world has never been a safe mirror for grownups.