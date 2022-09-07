NewsBusinessCompanies
TAMILNAD MERCANTILE IPO

Private lender Tamilnad Mercantile IPO subscribed over THIS MUCH times on second day

The IPO of Tuticorin-based private bank received an 83 % subscription on the first day on Monday. The bank mobilized a little over Rs 363 crore from anchor investors on Friday. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 12:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Tuticorin-based Tamilnad Mercantile bank IPO subscribed over 1.53 times on second day.
  • The price band of the IPO is Rs 500-525 per share.
  • An Initial Public Offering (IPO) is a process to offer shares of the company in exchange of money to the public investors.

New Delhi: Private lender Tamilnad Mercantile’s Initial Public offering (IPO) saw over 1.53 times subscription on the second day of the three-day subscription period. The IPO will conclude on Wednesday. The price band of the IPO is Rs 500-525 per share. It is to be noted that the IPO was fully subscribed in early trade.

(ALSO READ: Now, new mobile app may accurately detect Covid-19 in your voice - Details here)

The IPO of Tuticorin-based private bank received an 83 % subscription on the first day on Monday. The bank mobilized a little over Rs 363 crore from anchor investors on Friday. Till now it has seen bids of Rs 1,33,68460 against 87,12, 000 shares on offers.

(ALSO READ: Want to get paid without 'doing anything?' Follow THIS man's formula)

The retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category received 3.61 times subscription. The portion for non-institutional investors got subscribed 1.27 times and the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) quota was subscribed 98 per cent.

What is Initial Public Offering?

An Initial Public Offering (IPO) is a process to offer shares of the company in exchange of money to the public investors. It means to make a private company into public by allowing others to become part of it. IPO allows a company to raise funds from public investors.

It’s a major tool in the startup age to expand the business horizon and to upgrade existing facilities.

(With PTI inputs)

