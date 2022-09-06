NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
SHOJI MORIMOTO

Want to get paid without 'doing nothing?' Follow THIS man's formula

Most people are searching for a job where they get paid to work but a man from Tokyo paid for doing nothing. Sounds impossible? Continue reading to find out how is it possible.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 02:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Want to get paid without 'doing nothing?' Follow THIS man's formula

New Delhi: People often are in search of a job where they can earn money by doing something. But what if you get paid for doing nothing?  It sounds unbelievable but this is real. Most will have gratitude emotions towards this type of job. Shoji Morimoto, 38-year, is a Tokyo resident. He is paid for doing nothing.

Morimoto started a companionship business where he have to do almost nothing. He gets paid Rs ₹5,679 (10,000 yen) per hour. The 38-year-old Tokyo resident will follow clients and serve as a friend. He asserts that during the last four years, he has managed about 4,000 sessions. (Also Read: No RONA-DHONA, work 18 hours a day,' CEO gets brutally trolled for a message to freshers)

He has close to a quarter of a million followers on Twitter. He said that he found most of the clients from there. One of them, who accounts for around a fifth of his business, has hired him 270 times. Morimoto currently bears all household expenses exclusively through his companionship business. (Also Read: Want to get blue tick on Instagram? Follow THIS simple formula)

He claimed to see one or two clients every day but did not discloses his income. Before the pandemic, he got three or four clients each day.

"Basically, I rent myself out. My job is to be wherever my clients want me to be and to do nothing in particular," he said to Reuters. He worked for a publishing company before he started doing the companionship business.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why government decided to rename Rajpath and Central Vista lawn?
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Rishi Sunak lose when he was at cusp of winning?
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News raid on fake universities in India
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of accidental death due to negligence
DNA Video
DNA: ISI's failed conspiracy against Indian bowler Arshdeep Singh
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 05, 2022
DNA Video
UP TO BIHAR... Demand for survey of madrasas
DNA Video
Mahabharat on madrasas, opposition flared up on the orders of Yogi government.
DNA Video
Namaste India: Will run madrassa, not show paper?
DNA Video
DNA: Desi 'plastic surgery' of fingerprints