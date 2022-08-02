New Delhi: Earnings or salary packages rank among the most crucial factors for everyone. The amount of money we earn and how effectively we control our spending determine our lifestyle. In India, where unemployment is on the rise and inflation is rising, income and annual pay packages are very touchy matters for everyone. On Quora, a social question-and-answer website, many users try to get their questions about pay raises and current market trends answered.

Recently, users on Quora severely trolled a user who, in an apparent attempt to brag, inquired about his annual income package of Rs 13 crore. Read More: Uber may sell 7.8% stake in Zomato via block deal

Is Rs. 13 crore per year a good income in India, the user inquired? Every person who responded to the question trolled on him in response to this one. "13 crore!!," one person said. Lol! That is pathetic beyond belief. With that little money, it would be impossible to get by in India. You need to make at least Rs 200 crore annually to live a comfortable life. Get an actual job, now. Read More: BharatPe’s ex-CEO and Shark Tank judge Ashneer Grover singing kirtans? Check the viral video again

Another person said that he makes less money than his maid. He stated that it was Rs100 crore. Not only did the users mock him by flaunting their current salaries, but they also provided a breakdown of costs and the cost of living in India. The user who listed the categories for expenses included ones for rent, groceries and veggies, children's schooling, EMI payments on a monthly basis, and other expenses.

This is just one of the many absurd queries concerning pay and placements that are submitted on Quora. People do this to flaunt their skills or to have fun, and they anticipate amusing responses from other users on the social networking platform.