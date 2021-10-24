Ram Mandir Trust to use TCS’ digital accounting software to digitise accounts

New Delhi: Ram Temple Trust, on Sunday (October 24), announced that its management has decided to use digital accounting software that will be provided by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to manage its funds that have crossed Rs 3,000 crore.

The trust’s management has taken the decision to use the accounting software after the trust recently faced serious allegations of corruption over land deals for the temple premises.

Ram temple Trust General Secretary Champat Rai has confirmed the takeover. According to a report by IANS, the decision was taken at the behest of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which had summoned three key Trust members to Mumbai four months ago for a closed-door meeting over the controversial land deals.

Meanwhile, for managing the accounts, TCS has reportedly set up its office at Ramghat which is situated near Ram Janmabhoomi. The IT giant is working on completing the development of the software by December.

The begin digitisation and management of Trust accounts will begin as soon as the software is developed. The report also pointed out that IT experts from TCS recently gave a PowerPoint presentation of the software to temple construction committee chairman, Nripendra Mishra.

Temple Trust secretary Champat Rai said in a press statement that TCS`s digital performance is good. "We discussed our requirements with their software experts, who are now installing an accounting system. TCS will digitise and manage our accounts from December," he said.

Temple trust member Anil Mishra, said, "Digitisation of accounts of Ram Temple Trust will be handled by TCS. Our team of chartered accountants will continue to maintain accounts of income and expenses."

- With IANS inputs.

