Ramadan 2024: Swiggy Latest Report Reveals Trending Iftar Foods Across India

New Delhi: As the holy month of Ramadan concludes today and devotees celebrate Eid, food continues to play a significant role in their festivities. Each day, people eagerly await Iftar, the evening meal that breaks their fast, featuring a delightful array of delicacies.

Food delivery platform Swiggy recently unveiled intriguing insights into the most popular Iftar foods ordered by its customers during Ramadan 2024. (Also Read: Setback For OnePlus? Mobile Retailers' Body Threatens To Stop Sales From May 1)

Biryani Ordered During Ramadan 2024

According to Swiggy's report, an astounding 6 million plates of Biryani were ordered via the platform throughout Ramadan 2024 in India. (Also Read: India's UPI Transactions Way More Than US Digital Payments: S Jaishankar)

Increase In Sales

This marked a 15 percent increase compared to regular months.

Which City Ordered Biryani The Most During Ramadan 2024?

Hyderabad emerged as the city with the highest Biryani consumption. The city witnessed the recording of over a million plates, alongside 5.3 lakh plates of Haleem.

Timing That Witness Surge In Orders

During Ramadan 2024, Swiggy observed a remarkable 34 percent surge in orders between 5:30 and 7 pm, the approximate time for Iftar.

Most Sought-After Food Items

Nationwide, the most sought-after food items during this period included Chicken Biryani, Mutton Haleem, Samosa, Falooda, and Kheer.

What About Traditional Delicacies?

The month of Ramzan also witnessed a substantial increase in orders for traditional delicacies across the country. Orders for Haleem skyrocketed by a staggering 1455 percent, followed by an 81 percent increase in orders for Phirni and a 79 percent rise for Malpua.

Sweet Treats Take Center Stage

Sweet dishes for Iftar saw a notable surge in orders, particularly in cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Bhopal, and Meerut.