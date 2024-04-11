Setback For OnePlus? Mobile Retailers' Body Threatens To Stop Sales From May 1

New Delhi: The South India Organised Retailers Association (ORA) on Wednesday threatened to halt the sales of OnePlus products in their establishments from May 1, allegedly due to unresolved concerns with the company. In a letter addressed to Ranjeet Singh, Sales Director of Oneplus Technology India, ORA said that throughout the past year, the retailers' body has encountered significant obstacles associated with selling OnePlus products, which remain unresolved.

"Despite our persistent efforts to address these concerns with your company, little progress or resolution has been achieved. Promises made have not been fulfilled, leaving us with no recourse but to take this drastic measure. ORA painfully wishes to inform our collective decision to halt the retail of OnePlus products in our establishments from 1st May 2024,” the body said. (Also Read: India's UPI Transactions Way More Than US Digital Payments: S Jaishankar)

OnePlus officials could not be reached immediately for comment. ORA alleged that, among other issues, consistently low-profit margins on OnePlus products have made it challenging for retailers to sustain their businesses, particularly amid rising operational and financial costs. (Also Read: 'This Salary Equal To IT Companies': Users On Viral Job Posting At Momo Shop)

It also pointed out that continued delays and complications in processing warranty and service claims have led to customer dissatisfaction and added burdens, despite repeated attempts to escalate and resolve those issues.

ORA said model-specific bundling requirements have forced retailers to carry non-moving products, adversely affecting their already “slim margins” and posing unsustainable losses for their businesses.

“As esteemed partners, we had hoped for a more fruitful collaboration with OnePlus. Regrettably, the ongoing issues have left us with no alternative but to discontinue the sale of your products in our stores,” ORA said.

The body urged OnePlus to proactively address the concerns before the end of this month. ORA is an association through which all organised trade retailers of South India have come together to form a body that helps address any concerns/issues of its members and also with a motive to collectively help each other and grow, the ORA website said.