हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
RBL Bank

RBL Bank appoints R Subramaniakumar as new MD, CEO

RBL Bank's new MD and CEO, R Subramaniakumar, is a veteran banker with around 40 years of experience. 

RBL Bank appoints R Subramaniakumar as new MD, CEO

New Delhi: RBL Bank, a private sector lender, on Saturday (June 11), announced the appointment of R Subramaniakumar, a veteran banker, as its new managing director and chief executive officer (CEO). "We wish to inform you that the Reserve Bank of India vide its communication dated June 10, 2022, has approved the appointment of R Subramaniakumar as Managing Director & CEO of the Bank for a period of three years with effect from date of his taking charge," RBL Bank said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank will be convened in due course upon the completion of requisite formalities to approve the appointment of R Subramaniakumar as an Additional Director and as the Managing Director & CEO of the Bank. (ALSO READ: Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, June 12: Check steps to get free diamonds, vouchers) 

The approval of the shareholders shall be obtained thereafter as per the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI Listing Regulations, the bank said. R Subramaniakumar is a veteran banker with around 40 years of experience. He is also an Independent Director of the UC Pension Fund Limited. (ALSO READ: Petrol selling under Rs 100 after nearly 100 days, check petrol, diesel rates in your city) 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
RBL BankRBLR Subramaniakumar
Next
Story

McDonald's-themed marriage proposal went wrong after order gets delivered to incorrect address

Must Watch

PT2M1S

Russia Ukraine war 109th day: Zelensky demanded arms