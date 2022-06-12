हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
petrol price

Petrol selling under Rs 100 after nearly 100 days, check petrol, diesel rates in your city

Petrol and diesel prices today (June 12) remained unchanged. Fuel prices in India have largely remained the same since May 21. 

Petrol selling under Rs 100 after nearly 100 days, check petrol, diesel rates in your city

New Delhi: Petrol prices today (June 12) remained unchanged across India. There was no change in the rates of diesel prices as well. Petrol and diesel prices in India have largely remained the same since May 21, when the Indian government announced a cut in the excise duty – a relief for the common man who paid high prices for fuel in the month of April and May 2022. The fuel prices have remained unchanged for almost three weeks now, despite a rise in the global crude oil prices in the past few days. 

The Central government announced a cut in the excise duty on petrol and diesel last month. The revision brought down petrol prices by Rs 9.5 per litre while it made diesel affordable by Rs 7 per litre. (ALSO READ: Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, June 12: Check steps to get free diamonds, vouchers) 

Petrol was priced at Rs 96.72 per litre in Delhi on June 12. On the other hand, diesel was retailing at Rs 89.62 in the national capital. Petrol is currently at less than Rs 100 in many cities. (ALSO READ: Gold price today: Gold selling under Rs 50,000 in most cities! Check rate in your city) 

However, in Mumbai and Kolkata, petrol prices are still above the Rs 100 mark. Petrol and diesel prices in Mumbai stood at Rs 111.35 per litre and Rs 97.28 per litre, respectively, on June 12. 

Meanwhile, in Kolkata, the petrol price stood at Rs 106.03 per litre on June 12. Diesel was selling for Rs 92.76 per litre in the city of joy. 

Here are today’s petrol and diesel prices in major Indian cities: 

City         Petrol Price         Diesel Price 

Delhi        Rs 96.72         Rs 89.62 

Mumbai    Rs 111.35         Rs 97.28 

Kolkata     Rs 106.03         Rs 92.76 

Chennai    Rs 102.63        Rs 94.24

Bengaluru    Rs 101.94        Rs 87.89

Hyderabad    Rs 109.66         Rs 97.82

Lucknow    Rs 96.57        Rs 89.76

Gandhinagar    Rs 96.63         Rs 92.38

