New Delhi: Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, June 12, 2022, have been released. Players can get rewards such as free diamonds, vouchers, and other in-app rewards like skins for weapons and characters by redeeming the codes, which are released by the popular battle royale game's developer on a daily basis. Players must enter the 12-digit redeem code, which consists of alphabets and digits, on the official redemption portal to get free rewards in their game accounts. In order to receive free rewards in their gaming accounts, they must also login with their social profiles on the website.

However, readers should be aware that the Indian authorities banned Garena Free Fire earlier this year. Players outside of India, on the other hand, can use the redeem codes to receive free gifts in their gaming accounts. (ALSO READ: iPhone 13 gets BIG price cut on Flipkart and Amazon: Details here)

Garena Free Fire MAX, an improved version of Garena Free Fire, is available to players in India. The MAX version is currently only available on Google Play and is yet to arrive on Apple's App Store. (ALSO READ: Gold price today: Gold selling under Rs 50,000 in most cities! Check rate in your city)

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, June 12:

FMN4 NEF8 S7LF

FMCJ 4FH1 4T75

FMF3 5RYK NI07

FMEP 87HU VVLB

FMQ6 K30D L818

FMBZ A0XC M5O9

FMVA KN6T L0JB

FMT4 9592 5THI

FMGS 47YN TZH0

FME0 0A2Q P0V5

FM27 UP8C 1798

FMUA HZYZ 6G7W

FM9J Q2FZ XRS5

FMH0 LYBQ KB31

FMP5 G2U7 89T9

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire codes for today, June 12, 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official Garena Free Fire redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in on the website with either your Facebook, Twitter, Apple, Google, VK, or Huawei ID.

Step 3: Type a redeem code in the designated text box.

Step 4: Select the ‘Ok’ button to get free rewards in your game account.