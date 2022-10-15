NewsBusinessCompanies
BYJU

Review financials of Byju's: Lok Sabha member tells ICAI

New Delhi: Lok Sabha member Karti Chidambaram has asked chartered accountants' apex body ICAI to review the financials of ed-tech firm Byju. In a letter to ICAI President Debashis Mitra, the Parliamentarian said there are various red flags in the company's financials for the 2020-21 period.

On the expenses front, the letter said that 60 percent of the costs related to employees have been recognised as capital expenses rather than as operational costs. (Also Read: DHANTERAS 2022: Check out the QUALITY of GOLD in just a click, here's HOW)

"If these costs were counted as a direct expense, instead of a capital expense Byju's total loss for FY2021 would have gone over Rs 5,000 crore. Such irregular accounting practices fail to give a clear picture of Byju's income, expenses, and losses," the letter, dated October 14, said. (Also Read: Want to make UPI payment but there's no internet? Follow THESE steps)

Citing various media reports, the Lok Sabha member said the company is not in a sound state of financial health and urged the ICAI to review its financial statements in the interest of consumers and employees.
The ICAI is the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

