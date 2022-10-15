Want to make UPI payment but there's no internet? Follow THESE steps

New Delhi: Some people no longer carry any cash at all as a result of the popularity of UPI apps like Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, and others. Today, practically everyone takes UPI payments, from merchants in opulent malls to a small florist on the corner, making this a more common option than cash payments.

Online transactions are now hassle-free, as opposed to earlier times when you had to carry wallets and make sure you had lesser-value currencies like Rs 10, Rs 20, or Rs 50.

Since UPI has helped us with transactional issues that have always existed, it has also introduced some new ones. For example, have you ever needed to make a payment but your phone was either out of battery or had a bad internet connection? Whatever experience you had, it's better that you are aware that you can utilise a USSD code to access UPI (Unified Payments Interface).

No matter if you have a smartphone or a feature phone, the USSD technique makes banking accessible and simple for everyone. It was first introduced by NPCI in November 2012 with just two limited telecom partners—BSNL and MTNL—but is now accessible on all top cellular networks. The *99# service, according to NPCI, is offered in 13 different languages, including Hindi and English. 83 top banks provide the service.

A step-by-step guide to change the setting of your UPI

Step 1: Open the call dialer on your smartphone or feature phone and dial *99#.

Step 2: Choose the preferred language and type the bank's name or the IFSC code's first four letters.

Step 3: Users can select the bank account they want to use from a list of accounts that are linked to their phone and are displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Users must provide their debit card's last six digits and expiration date.

Step 5: Following completion of this procedure, consumers are now able to make payments without an internet connection.

A step-by-step guide to make UPI payment without internet

1. Launch the call dialer, then enter 1 to send money by dialling *99#.

Step 2: Choose the preferred option and enter the phone number, bank account number, or UPI ID.

Step 3: Submit the sum and the UPI PIN.

Your transaction will be made in step four. (Use of the *99# service may result in fees of up to Rs 0.50 per transaction. Additionally, the current cap for this service is Rs 5,000 per transaction.)