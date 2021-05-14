हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sputnik V vaccine

Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to be available in India soon, know price and other details

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine will be available in India in collaboration with Dr. Reddy’s Lab. A dose of imported Sputnik 5V vaccine in India will be priced at Rs 995 including 5 percent GST.

Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to be available in India soon, know price and other details

New Delhi: In the war against COVID-19, India will soon have three vaccines. This is because in addition to the Covaxin and Covishield vaccine, now you will be able to get Sputnik V vaccine of Russia.

According to sources Sputnik V vaccine will be available in the Indian market in 10 days. This is because the first batch/consignment of Sputnik V vaccine amounting to 1.5 lakh doses reached on 1 May while the second batch of vaccine amounting to 1.5 lakh doses has reached India today. All the regulatory process related to its approval is almost complete. Hence, in next few days, 3 lakh doses of the Russian vaccines will be available in the market.

The biggest question now is how much would a dose of Sputnik V vaccine cost? Russia's Sputnik V vaccine will be available in India in collaboration with Dr. Reddy’s Lab. A dose of imported Sputnik 5V vaccine in India will be priced at Rs 995 including 5 percent GST.

However, if you go for inoculation of the Sputnik V vaccine in any private center, the estimated price of the vaccine will be somewhere between Rs 1200 - Rs 1300 as it will also include admin charges of between Rs 250 - Rs 300.

These prices are although estimated for imported vaccines from Russia, but soon Sputnik V vaccine will be made in India by Dr. Reddy Lab of Hyderabad, following which it is believed that the cost per dose will be slightly lesser.

Sputnik V vaccine has been approved by more than 50 countries around the world. Russia-made Sputnik V vaccine claims 91.6% efficacy.

According to the data published in 'The Lancet', this vaccine gives complete protection from severe infection of COVID-19. In addition to the trials in Russia, Dr. Reddy's has also conducted Phase 2 and 3 trials in India.

Production of Sputnik V vaccine is also going to start in India from July and 15.6 crore doses of Sputnik V vaccine will be produced in India.

