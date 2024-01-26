trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2714227
Salesforce Cuts Jobs: Around 700 Employees Affected In Latest Layoffs

In the most recent job cut within the tech industry, Salesforce is letting go of approximately 700 employees throughout the company.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 26, 2024, 12:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: In a recent move reported by the Wall Street Journal, Salesforce, a tech company, is letting go of approximately 700 employees in its latest round of layoffs. This decision reflects a trend of job reductions impacting the technology sector.

This is a developing story. Please come back for further details.

