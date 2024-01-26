Salesforce Cuts Jobs: Around 700 Employees Affected In Latest Layoffs
In the most recent job cut within the tech industry, Salesforce is letting go of approximately 700 employees throughout the company.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: In a recent move reported by the Wall Street Journal, Salesforce, a tech company, is letting go of approximately 700 employees in its latest round of layoffs. This decision reflects a trend of job reductions impacting the technology sector.
This is a developing story. Please come back for further details.
Live Tv