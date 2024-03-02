trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2726659
NSE And BSE To Conduct Special Live Trading Session Today: Check Details

The NSE circular said that the special trading session will be divided into two parts.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Pawan Rai|Last Updated: Mar 02, 2024, 07:47 AM IST
New Delhi: Today, on Saturday, March 2, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) are set to hold a unique live trading session. The aim is to evaluate the effectiveness of their disaster recovery systems. This session is a part of their Business Continuity Plan (BCP) and Disaster Recovery Site (DRS) management framework.

Special Trading Session: Details

The special trading session will be divided into two phases, as per an NSE circular. The first phase will run for 45 minutes, from 9:15 AM IST to 10:00 AM IST. This will be followed by another live trading session from 11:30 AM IST to 12:30 PM IST. (Also Read: 'I didn't Recognize Him': Dolly Chaiwala On Serving Tea To Bill Gates - Watch Viral Video)

Special Trading Session: Price Bands

During the special trading session, the maximum price band for all securities, including derivative products, will be set at 5 percent. Securities currently under a 2 percent or lower price band will remain within their respective bands, as per the NSE guidelines. (Also Read: Who Was Avtar Saini, Former Intel India Country Head, Was Tragically Killed In Cycling Accident?)

Switch From Primary To Disaster Recovery Site

During this special trading session, the Primary Site (PR) will be switched over to the Disaster Recovery (DR) site. This transition is a crucial step in ensuring the resilience of the exchange's infrastructure.

Purpose

As per the experts, the primary objective is to swiftly restore operations from the DR site in case of any disruption.

