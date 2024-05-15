Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2749444
NewsBusinessCompanies
SEBI

SEBI Grants LIC 3 More Years To Achieve 10% Public Shareholding Norm

The revised timeline for the state-owned insurance giant to achieve 10 per cent public shareholding has been extended till on or before May 16, 2027.

|Last Updated: May 15, 2024, 11:29 AM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

SEBI Grants LIC 3 More Years To Achieve 10% Public Shareholding Norm

Mumbai: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Wednesday announced that markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has granted it a three-year extension to comply with minimum 10 per cent public shareholding norms.

"Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Listing Regulations, this is to inform the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) vide its letter dated May 14, 2024, has conveyed its decision, to grant additional time of three years to Life Insurance Corporation of India to achieve 10 per cent public shareholding under Rule 19(2)(b)(iv) of the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Rules, 1957, i.e., within a period of 5 years from the date of listing," LIC stated in a filing with the stock exchanges.

The revised timeline for the state-owned insurance giant to achieve 10 per cent public shareholding has been extended till on or before May 16, 2027.

As of March 31, 2024, the public shareholding in LIC works out to 3.5 per cent.

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA
Modi gave a big hint in nomination from Varanasi
DNA
Who Is Responsible For The Hoarding Accident In Ghatkopar?
DNA
Why was America embarrassed by India's Chabahar deal
DNA Video
DNA: India's first digital beggar Raju dies
DNA Video
DNA test of your utensils
DNA Video
DNA: How to know if gold is real?
DNA Video
DNA: What is the Fatehpur Sikri Masjid-Mandir controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Lok Sabha elections...Is there a game in voting?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi-Akhilesh Yadav Holds Join Rally In Kannauj
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Supreme Court's decision on Kejriwal