New Delhi: Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover celebrated his 40th birthday yesterday (June 14) in some style in London, which, according to the caption of his Instagram post, is his favourite city. He also shared a professional update on the microblogging platform Twitter, teasing about his next business venture. He had resigned from the post of CEO at BharatPe, the fintech that he co-founded with Shashvat Nakrani, in March 2022. Since then, he hasn’t shared anything about what he is working on and what are his future plan.

"Today I turn 40. Some will say I've lived a full life and experienced more things than most. Created value for generations. For me it's still unfinished business. Time to disrupt another sector. It's time for the Third Unicorn !!" Grover said in a Twitter post.

The recent Twitter post suggests that he might be on to something. But at this point in time, nothing substantial can be said about what company is Grover planning to launch in the coming times.

Grover, however, believes that his next venture will be his third company to bag the unicorn tag. His 40s do appear more exciting to his followers now, as the two-time entrepreneur is all set to make a comeback.

“Bringing in the ‘Big 40’ Birthday in my favourite city London ! Blessed to have the sun shine in on me !” he said in his Instagram post. Both his Instagram and Twitter posts have received warm responses from users of the social media platforms.

While Grover is quite popular in the startup circle, he shot to fame after his appearance on Shark Tank India. He was one of the sharks aka investors on the show. He was also probably the one who invested the most money in startups on the show.

According to media reports, Grover is all set to return as one of the judges on Shark Tank India Season 2. The registrations for Shark Tank India Season 2 are currently open on the SonyLiv app.