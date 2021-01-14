SpiceJet Befikar Sale! Domestic tickets starting at just Rs 899: Details here

New Delhi: Passengers can begin the New Year with newer travel plans. SpiceJet has announced the Befikar Sale!

SpiceJet Passengers can book domestic tickets starting at just Rs 899 all inclusive. They can also enjoy the freedom to change or cancel tickets with zero fee. Also, get a Free flight voucher equivalent to the base fare of your ticket. The travel period for the sale is from April 1 to September 30. Sale closes on January 17 Jan. Passengers will also have to follow certain Terms and Conditions, SpiceJet has said.

It may be recalled that in December, SpiceJet, announced the launch of 30 new domestic flights including six new flights from Darbhanga in Bihar. The new flights commenced in a phased manner from December 20.

Enhancing connectivity from Darbhanga, SpiceJet launched flights connecting the city with Ahmedabad, Pune and Hyderabad. While the flights on Ahmedabad-Darbhanga-Ahmedabad will operate daily, flights on Pune-Darbhanga-Pune and Hyderabad-Darbhanga-Hyderabad will operate on all days except Saturdays.

SpiceJet had on November 8, 2020, launched daily direct flights connecting Darbhanga with Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru and is the first and only airline operating to the city. Darbhanga is the airline’s 13th UDAN destination.

In its bid to enhance connectivity between the metros and key non-metro cities, the airline has also launched new flights on Hyderabad-Vishakhapatnam-Hyderabad, Chennai-Shirdi-Chennai, Kolkata-Goa-Kolkata, Ahmedabad-Gwalior-Ahmedabad and Kolkata-Port Blair-Kolkata sectors.

SpiceJet will also augment its operations by adding second frequencies on the Hyderabad-Goa-Hyderabad, Bengaluru-Shirdi-Bengaluru, Chennai-Guwahati-Chennai, Mumbai-Goa-Mumbai, Ahmedabad-Goa-Ahmedabad and Mumbai-Kandla-Mumbai sectors besides Mumbai-Guwahati and Guwahati-Kolkata.

Live TV

#mute

The airline will deploy a mix of its Boeing 737 and Bombardier Q400 aircraft on these routes.