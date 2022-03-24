हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Stephen Wilhite

Stephen Wilhite, father of GIF, passes away due to Covid-19

In Stephen Wilhite's beloved memory, fans paid tribute to him with heartfelt GIFs. 

New Delhi: Stephen Wilhite, the creator of the GIF, is no more. As per The Verge, Stephen died last week due to COVID-19. He was 74 when he breathed his last. Stephen developed and made the GIF while working at a tech company called CompuServe in the 1980s.

For the unversed, GIF stands for Graphics Interchange Format, and it allows individuals to send high-resolution images in motion that loopback.

In his beloved memory, fans paid tribute to him with heartfelt GIFs. "RIP Stephen Wilhite, creator of the GIF. This was the first GIF ever created in 1987," a user tweeted.

“The GIPHY team is sad to hear of the passing of Stephen Wilhite, the creator of the GIF file format. GIPHY was built on a sincere love for the GIF -- and we are indebted to the creativity and vision of Mr. Wilhite," a post read on Twitter. Also Read: Harsh Goenka shares list of "Biggest Career Mistakes"; are you making any?

During one of the interviews with the Times, Stephen said that one of his favourites GIFs is the dancing baby meme. Also Read: Veranda Learning Solutions IPO: Check subscription dates, price band

