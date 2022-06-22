NewsBusinessCompanies
GREAT INDIAN TAMASHA COMPANY

'Tamasha', 'Nautanki' companies dupe IDBI, Bank of Baroda, HDFC of Rs 150 crore, check details

Great Indian Tamasha Company Pvt. Ltd. (GITCPL) is named as the corporate guarantor in the case. 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2022, 02:33 PM IST
  • GITCPL was operating the Kingdom of Dream in Gurugram, near Delhi.
  • The bids for the properties will be open from July 16 to July 22.

Trending Photos

'Tamasha', 'Nautanki' companies dupe IDBI, Bank of Baroda, HDFC of Rs 150 crore, check details

New Delhi: A couple of Indian companies, who have just turned Non Performing Assets, have duped three eminent Indian banks – IDBI Bank Ltd, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank Ltd – of Rs 150 crore. Anumod Sharma, Dr. Anu Appaiah, Viraf Sarkari, and Sanjay Chaudhary served as directors and guarantors for M/s. Great Indian Nautanki Company Pvt. Ltd. (GINCPL), had received the loans. IDBI Bank Ltd has been duped of Rs 92.69 crore, Bank of Baroda of Rs 49.23 crore, HDFC Bank of Rs 6.27 crore. The amount includes interest, penalties, and other costs. 

In this case, Great Indian Tamasha Company Pvt. Ltd. (GITCPL) is named as the corporate guarantor. Other guarantors are Wizcraft International Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., S.G. Investments Pvt. Ltd. (ALSO READ: IKEA opens its largest store in India in Bengaluru, plans to invest Rs 3000 cr) 

Following the reporting of NPAs, private lenders are now seeking bids through an e-caution for the sale of 107.24 acres of lands owned and mortgaged by GITCPL. With the move, the banks are attempting to recover the outstanding dues. For the unversed, GITCPL was operating the Kingdom of Dream in Gurugram, near Delhi. (ALSO READ: PM KISAN eKYC deadline ends on July 31, here is how to do Aadhaar OTP-based authentication) 

The land parcels going under bids are located in the Peroor village’s Ballamvati Mandal Panchayat of Kodagu district in Karnataka. The auction bids were called under the SARFAESI Act for the default of the huge loans.

The bids for the properties, with a reserve price tag of Rs 1,153 lakhs, will be open from July 16 to July 22. The e-auction will be conducted on July 27, according to a public announcement.

A request by IDBI Bank to initiate insolvency and bankruptcy proceedings against Wizcraft International Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. for failing to make the approximately Rs 60 crore payment that the original loan borrower, GINCPL, has defaulted on was granted admission by the National Company Law Tribunal in May 2021. 

-- With PTI inputs.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is Uddhav Thackeray's government set to fall in Maharashtra?
DNA Video
DNA: Draupadi Murmu Vs Yashwant Sinha -- Who will become the next President of India?
DNA Video
DNA: Who says yoga is anti-Islamic?
DNA Video
DNA: Yoga is India's biggest soft power
DNA Video
DNA: Why are most of the people not happy with their jobs?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Super Dadi - 105 Year Old Grandma's health tips
DNA Video
DNA: Meet the 105 Year Old Champion Grandma
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 21 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Coaching centers instigate violence against 'Agnipath'?
DNA Video
DNA: Reforms lead us to new goals, PM Modi reacts on anti-Agnipath protests