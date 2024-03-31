TCS Achieves New Milestone; 3.5 lakh Employees Trained In Generative AI Skills

New Delhi: TCS, the largest IT services company in the country recently disclosed that it has equipped a substantial portion of its workforce with generative AI skills. The company announced on friday that it has successfully trained 3.5 lakh employees in this critical area. This development marks a significant expansion from the earlier announced figure of 1.5 lakh employees.

"With over 350,000 employees trained on foundational skills in GenAI, TCS is well-poised to build one of the largest AI-ready workforces in the world," according to an official statement.

It became the inaugural tech company to establish a specialized business division solely focused on AI and cloud services in 2023. TCS' work till now includes application of GenAI to enhance customer experience for airlines featuring natural conversations with customers when their flight is delayed or cancelled, and alternative routing options.

It has also tapped into GenAI capabilities to streamline and simplify the contract review process including identification and validation of clauses, the statement said. On Friday, the Tata group company announced that Amazon Web Services (AWS) has recognised it with Generative AI competency partner status.

"Achieving AWS generative competency as a launch partner is a result of TCS' industry-leading and forward-looking investments along with our deep collaboration with AWS," its deputy head of AI.Cloud unit Krishna Mohan said. (With PTI Inputs)