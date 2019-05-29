close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tata Consultancy Services

TCS among America’s top 50 companies for diversity

This list acknowledges the America's top companies for diversity and inclusion management, exceling in such areas as hiring, retaining and promoting women, minorities, LGBT, veterans, and people with disabilities.

TCS among America’s top 50 companies for diversity

New Delhi: The country's largest IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has said that it has been recognized in DiversityInc’s 2019 Top 50 Companies for Diversity.

This list acknowledges the America's top companies for diversity and inclusion management, exceling in such areas as hiring, retaining and promoting women, minorities, LGBT, veterans, and people with disabilities.

“TCS was selected as one of DiversityInc’s Top 50 Companies – out of more than 1,800 assessed organizations – for its sustained investments and efforts in diversity and inclusion. TCS was ranked specifically for senior leadership accountability, talent programs, workplace practices, philanthropy, and supplier diversity. The Top 50 analysis also addressed the intersectionality of race by analyzing the representation of women and men in each race/ethnicity separately, rather than combined,” the company said in a statement.  

TCS provides business transformation services to customers across all 50 US states and DC, with a diverse local workforce that comprises 70 nationalities, and women making up 28 percent of the base.

“TCS’ progressive and inclusive policies are helping us attract, nurture and retain diverse talent. Our workforce diversity is fueling the innovation that’s helping our customers succeed in a Business 4.0 world. Equally important is our work to expand access to opportunities for underserved and marginalized groups in the communities where we operate. All this is resulting in superior business outcomes, including best-in-class employee retention and industry-leading revenue growth,” Balaji Ganapathy, Head, Workforce Effectiveness, TCS said.

Tags:
Tata Consultancy ServicesTCSAmerica
Next
Story

SC dismisses Karti Chidambaram's plea seeking return of Rs 10 cr deposited for travelling abroad

Must Watch

PT8M29S

News 50: Watch top news stories of the day