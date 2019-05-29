TCS among America’s top 50 companies for diversity

New Delhi: The country's largest IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has said that it has been recognized in DiversityInc’s 2019 Top 50 Companies for Diversity.

This list acknowledges the America's top companies for diversity and inclusion management, exceling in such areas as hiring, retaining and promoting women, minorities, LGBT, veterans, and people with disabilities.

“TCS was selected as one of DiversityInc’s Top 50 Companies – out of more than 1,800 assessed organizations – for its sustained investments and efforts in diversity and inclusion. TCS was ranked specifically for senior leadership accountability, talent programs, workplace practices, philanthropy, and supplier diversity. The Top 50 analysis also addressed the intersectionality of race by analyzing the representation of women and men in each race/ethnicity separately, rather than combined,” the company said in a statement.

TCS provides business transformation services to customers across all 50 US states and DC, with a diverse local workforce that comprises 70 nationalities, and women making up 28 percent of the base.

“TCS’ progressive and inclusive policies are helping us attract, nurture and retain diverse talent. Our workforce diversity is fueling the innovation that’s helping our customers succeed in a Business 4.0 world. Equally important is our work to expand access to opportunities for underserved and marginalized groups in the communities where we operate. All this is resulting in superior business outcomes, including best-in-class employee retention and industry-leading revenue growth,” Balaji Ganapathy, Head, Workforce Effectiveness, TCS said.