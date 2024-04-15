TCS Announces New Delivery Center In Brazil; To Create 1600 Jobs Over Five Years

New Delhi: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has revealed plans for a new delivery center in Brazil, which is set to be located in Londrina, Parana. This expansion initiative is poised to generate over 1,600 job opportunities within the next five years. The establishment of this center not only bolsters TCS' foothold in the region but will also contribute significantly to the local economy.

Since 2018, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been present in Londrina, Brazil. It employs approximately 1,700 individuals within the city. "We are looking to double the number of associates in key areas such as cyber-security, cloud, cognitive business operations (CBO), ITIS, AI and automation, reflecting our dedication to innovation and excellence in technology services," stated Bruno Rocha, the Country Head of TCS Brazil. (Also Read: Meet Shivratan Agarwal: The Man Who Turned Indian Snack Into Rs 13,430 Cr Company)

The new delivery center will focus on important sectors like business transformation, artificial intelligence, and CBO (Cognitive Business Operations), providing a wide range of IT services to clients both in Brazil and globally. (Also Read: ‘Not Happy, Do Not Come To Work’: Chinese Company Introduces 'Unhappy Leave' For Employees)

"I have come to India to learn more about the capabilities that the country has built in many areas, especially in digital technologies, where India is a global leader, and leveraging experiences from here, we can deepen digitisation of various services and products for the Brazilian economy," said Carlos Massa Ratinho Junior, Governor of the State of Parana.nTCS said it has been operating in Brazil for over two decades, with operations in Londrina, Sao Paulo, and Rio de Janeiro. (With IANS Inputs)