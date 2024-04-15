‘Not Happy, Do Not Come To Work’: Chinese Company Introduces 'Unhappy Leave' For Employees

New Delhi: In a move that breaks norms, a Chinese company has introduced 'unhappy leaves,' allowing employees who are feeling discontent to take time off. Pang Dong Lai's founder and chairman, Yu Donglai, declared that employees can ask for an extra 10 days off because “everyone has times when they’re not happy, so if you’re not happy, do not come to work.”

The founder emphasized that employees will have the freedom to decide when they need to take time off, stating that "this leave cannot be denied by management. Denial is a violation."

According to the company's employment policy, employees will only need to work for seven hours each day, have weekends off, and are entitled to 30 to 40 days of vacation time annually, along with five days off during the Lunar New Year. He explained, "We do not want to be big. We want our employees to have a healthy and relaxed life, so that the company will too."

Earlier this year, Pang Dong Lai implemented a system for certifying job levels. Yu mentioned, "Even a janitor can make up to 500,000 yuan (US$70,000) per year if they attain a certain level of professional skills."

