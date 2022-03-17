हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tata Consultancy Service

TCS bags multi-year deal from Australia's Western Power

TCS has bagged a multi-year contract from Western Power. 

TCS bags multi-year deal from Australia&#039;s Western Power

New Delhi: IT major TCS has bagged a multi-year contract from Western Power, an Australian government entity, for digital transformation of its software system for delivery of cleaner and resilient energy supply to western Australia, the company said on Thursday.

It did not provide any financial details about the deal.

Under the multi-year partnership, TCS has been selected as the primary systems integrator across multiple domains including asset management and network operations as well as secondary systems integrator for asset operations, finance, and the corporate domain, the company said. Also Read: Statistics Ministry’s Twitter account hacked; name changed to Elon Musk briefly

"TCS will provide services that will help underpin Western Power's commitment to the continual improvement towards network reliability, productivity of field services teams, and safety for customers. More broadly, the TCS partnership will support Western Power's corporate strategy towards a modular grid that is innovative and flexible through new tech plugs in and out of the grid," the company said in a BSE filing. Also Read: Moody's cuts 2022 India growth estimate to 9.1% on lower capex

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tata Consultancy ServiceTCSWestern power
Next
Story

Paytm stock crash: Nykaa boss Falguni Nayar now 5 times richer than Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Must Watch

PT5M13S

ELECRAMA 2023: India to emerge as green energy exporting hub: RK Singh