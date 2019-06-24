TCS hikes JV with Mitsubishi from 51% to 66%

close

Tata Consultancy Services

TCS hikes JV with Mitsubishi from 51% to 55%

Mumbai: The country's largest IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday said that it is increasing its holding in TCS Japan Ltd, its joint venture with Mitsubishi Corporation (MC).

“Following the stake hike, TCS will hold 55 percent equity in TCS Japan - up from 51 percent, when the joint venture was established in July 2014 - and MC will hold 34 percent,” TCS told in a regulatory filing.

Current governance of operations and management will remain unchanged by the share acquisition.

The increased equity is the latest in a series of investments that TCS has made in recent years to cater to the specific needs of Japanese corporations,” it added.

TCS Japan has achieved double-digit revenue growth in constant currency terms in each of the last two years.

"We are pleased to note that Mitsubishi Corporation is now more assured of the partnership, having experienced TCS' services as customer over the last 5 years, and that both companies continue their strong colloboration to grow the business together" said Amur S Lakshminarayanan, President and CEO, Representative Director, TCS Japan.

"Our joint venture has been a game-changer in the Japanese market, bringing scale and impact as companies look for technology partners that can help them ride the waves of digitalization and heightened global competition," he added.

