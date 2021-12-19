TCS hiring for freshers: IT major invites applications for various processes, check last date, eligibility

New Delhi: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is inviting applications from recent pass-outs for its Business Process Services (BPS). Candidates who graduated in arts, commerce and science courses can apply for vacancies at India’s largest IT services company.

According to a notification, candidates will be first hired as trainees. However, exceptional performers will be provided with jobs in processes related to Cognitive Business Operations (CBO), Banking and Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), and Life Sciences.

TCS BPS Eligibility

Candidates applying for the job opportunities as part of BPS should have completed their B.Com. BA, BBA, BCS, BCA, or other relevant graduate courses to be eligible for the role. Applicants who completed their graduation in 2022 can only apply for the positions.

Candidates with a backlog are not eligible for applying. Moreover, those with a gap year of more than two years are also not eligible for applying for the latest job vacancies at TCS.

TCS BPS Important Dates

TCS has already opened the application process. Candidates can visit the official website which is tcs.com/careers to apply for the jobs. The last date to apply for the hiring process is January 7. The written test will take place on January 26.

TCS BPS Hiring Process

After applying for the jobs, applicants will be required to write a selection test that tests numerical ability, verbal ability, and reasoning ability. The duration of the written exam will be 60 minutes.

Those who clear the written test will be called for personal interviews. TCS is likely to announce the date of the interview after the results of the written exam are out. Candidates may have to visit a TCS facility to give the interview.

TCS BPS: How to apply

Step 1: Interested candidates can apply on TCS’s official website at https://nextstep.tcs.com/campus/#/.

Step 2: First-time applicants will have to make their profiles. If you have already created an account, you can simply log in to the portal.

Step 3: First-time applicants will need to enter the personal and academic details to apply for the exam. You need to share digital copies of all the original required documents.

