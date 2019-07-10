close

TCS iON

TCS iON partners with AICTE to equip students with career skills

New Delhi: TCS iON, a strategic unit of IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Wednesday announced collaboration with the All lndia Council for Technical Education (AICTE), to provide students with a custom curated digital learning course to equip them with career skills.

“The company's research through the years has indicated a definitive gap in students' competencies, when it comes to career skills. Many students miss out on job opportunities despite their strong academic performance because of the lack of basic soft skills such as effective communication and interpersonal skills,” TCS said in a release.

With an intent to bridge this gap, TCS iON has curated a free, 20 hour-long career skills course that will cover topics such as corporate etiquette, effective email writing, impactful presentations, lT awareness, it added.

The course will be available to students free of charge throughout the duration of their degree course. The course is available on the TCS iON Digital Learning Hub and can be accessed anytime, anywhere, and on any device.

"We run one of the largest recruitment platforms in the world. Candidate data from the past few years has given us deep insights into the gaps in students' competencies. As o responsible requiter in the country, we would like to participate along with the educational institutions in helping students develop better career skills. we ore delighted to collaborate with NC\E in this national effort."

 

