TCS Recruitment 2021: IT major invites applications from freshers, Check last date, eligibility

New Delhi: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced hiring for freshers as part of Phase 2 of its off-campus recruitment. The IT major has previously conducted the first phase of the TCS Off Campus drive in September, which apparently was a massive hit.

TCS said that the candidates who have been performing exceptionally in the TCS off-campus hiring will get a chance to become eligible for a job opportunity at TCS Digital.

TCS Off-Campus Hiring Last Date

Candidates can apply for TCS Off-Campus hiring till November 15. Candidates will have to appear for an exam that tests various skills such as numerical ability, verbal ability, reasoning, and programming/coding abilities.

Candidates who successfully register for phase 2 of TCS off-campus hiring will receive the details for the test on email IDs that they used during registrations. TCS iON is likely to take care of the paper.

TCS Off-Campus Hiring Eligibility

Candidates applying for TCS off-campus hiring should be pass outs for years 2020 and 2021. They should have scored a minimum of 60% marks or 6 CGPA in all semesters of their college years as well as in Class 10th, Class 12th, and diploma (if applicable).

Moreover, candidates shouldn't have extended education, meaning that they should have completed their education in the stipulated course duration. Moreover, there should be no backlogs.

In case of a gap year, candidates should declare the same at the time of registration. However, the gap year shouldn't be more than 24 months. Candidates will have to share original document proof of their educational qualifications.

