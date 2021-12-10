TCS Recruitment 2021: TCS iON to conduct NQT exam for freshers seeking IT jobs, check last date

New Delhi: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), one of the largest tech companies in India, is inviting freshers to apply for the National Qualifier Test (NQT), a nationwide exam that checks fresh graduates’ readiness for jobs in the IT industry.

The registration for TCS NQT will soon be live for the December 2021 session. So, candidates seeking to kickstart their careers in the tech industry can apply for the nationwide exam.

Besides TCS, several other IT firms also hire freshers based on the marks obtained in the NQT exam which is conducted by TCS iON, a TCS subsidiary that conducts several competitive exams in India.

As far as the test is concerned, TCS NQT basically tests the cognitive and other skills of the candidates. Candidates can appear for the exam online at their homes or offline at one of the TCS iON Authorised Exam Centres.

The scores obtained in TCS NQT are valid for two years. The exam is conducted by TCS iON every three months; overall four times a year. This means that candidates can appear four times a year to improve their NQT scores.

Moreover, TCS only takes the best score as the final score irrespective of fewer marks in other attempts. Your best score in all the attempts will be published in your report card with your NQT registration number.

How to apply for TCS NQT?

Candidates can visit the TCS iON jobs portal to apply for the TCS NQT exam. Already registered candidates can simply log in to their accounts while first-time applicants will have to create their accounts on the portal.

TCS NQT Dates to Remember

Application for the TCS NQT has already opened and the last date for applying for the exam is December 15. The exam will be conducted on December 25, 2021.

TCS NQT Eligibility

Candidates who are in their final years of UG, PG or Diploma courses or have already passed the exams can apply for TCS NQT.

