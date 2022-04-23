हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
TCS Recruitment 2022: Graduates can apply for jobs under new hiring program, last date, registration details

TCS is inviting applications from management graduates who can join the country’s largest IT firm in the financial year 2022-23. 

New Delhi: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is inviting applications from management graduates who can join the country’s largest IT firm in the financial year 2022-23. If you have completed a full-time MBA or similar courses, you could find yourself eligible for applying for the jobs under the new hiring program. However, candidates should know the complete eligibility details and registration process for TCS MBA Hiring 2022 before applying. 

On the official website, the company said, “TCS’ Management Hiring initiative is exclusively open for all management graduates who can join our workforce in FY 2022-23.”

TCS is hiring under the Management Hiring initiative since last year. Eligible candidates will have to appear for a written exam after completing the registration process. The test will be conducted in continuous batches depending on the date of your registration, said TCS. 

TCS MBA Hiring Eligibility 

TCS MBA Hiring initiative is for management graduates. According to TCS, candidates  must have completed 2 years Full-Time MBA/MMS/ PGDBA/PGDM/ Course -  Marketing / Finance / Operations / Supply Chain Management / Information Technology / General Management / Business Analytics / Project Management. 

B.Tech or B.E background prior to MBA/Integrated MBA is a must, the company pointed out on its official website. Also, you must note that students of the 2020, 2021 and 2022 passing out batch are eligible for applying under the programme.

Moreover, TCS has also pointed out that the overall academic gap should not exceed 2 years. For candidates, it is mandatory to declare gaps in education, if any. 

How to Register for TCS MBA Hiring?

Step 1: Candidates will first need to log in to the TCS Next Step Portal.  

Step 2. Already registered candidates can log in and complete the application by clicking on the ‘Apply For Drive’ option. New users will have to first complete their registration and choose the category ‘IT’. Submit the application form and click on the ‘Apply For Drive’ option. 

Step 3: In the next step, select the mode of the test as Remote and click on ‘Apply’. Also Read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, April 23: Here’s how to get free rewards

Step 4: You can check ‘Track Your Application’ to confirm your status. It should as ‘Applied for Drive’. Also Read: Truecaller plans to stop call recording feature, here’s why

TCS MBA Hiring Last Date 

TCS has highlighted on the official website that it is currently accepting applications under the programme. There is no last date mentioned on the website. 

