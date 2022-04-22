New Delhi: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is inviting applications under its TCS BPS Hiring programme. Candidates who have completed their graduation in science, commerce or arts streams can apply for the job roles under the latest TCS hiring programme.

Candidates who will perform exceptionally in the TCS BPS Hiring will be able to join the Cognitive Business Operations (CBO), Banking and Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), and Life Science operations at the IT major. The TCS BPS Hiring programme can be seen as a doorway to a successful career in the booming IT industry.

TCS BPS Hiring 2022 Eligibility

Candidates who have completed their graduate degrees in either arts, science or commerce can apply for TCS BPS 2022. However, candidates should have completed their degrees in either 2020, 2021 or 2022.

TCS BPS Hiring 2022 Last Date

The last date to apply for TCS BPS hasn’t been updated by the IT company. However, on the official page, it’s written that the registrations under the programme are open. Job aspirants can visit the official portal to apply for the jobs.

How to Apply for TCS BPS Hiring 2022?

Step 1: Candidates will need to visit the official TCS NextStep portal to complete their registration for TCS BPS Hiring 2022.

Step 2: Upon registration, you will receive CT/DT ID. Keep the ID handy. If you already have a CT/DT ID, you can directly log on to TCS Next Step Portal to complete your application form.

However, If you are a new user, you will need to register on the TCS Next Step Portal by selecting the ‘BPS’ category. You will need to provide your details to complete your application form.

Step 3. You will need to visit this link to complete your application process for TCS BPS Hiring. According to TCS, this is a mandatory step. Also Read: OnePlus launches new Ace series smartphone with 150W fast charging: Price, specs

NOTE: TCS has pointed out on its official website that “multiple entries from a single candidate will lead to disqualification.” Also Read: Zomato goes green, announces 100% 'plastic neutral deliveries' from April 2022

