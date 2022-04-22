New Delhi: OnePlus, on Thursday, launched OnePlus Ace, marking the introduction of a new ‘Ace’ series. The first smartphone under the series comes with a super-fast 150W fast charging support, and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC chip, coupled with up to 12GB RAM and a storage of up to 512 GB. The smartphone is currently launched in China.

When will OnePlus Ace launch in India?

OnePlus Ace is expected to launch in India as early as next week. However, the smartphone could debut in India as the OnePlus 10R, instead of the ‘Ace’ tag. The specs of the device are likely to remain the same.

OnePlus Ace Specs

OnePlus Ace comes with a triple rear camera setup. The device runs on the Android 12 operating system with ColorOS 12.1 on top. The smartphone packs a 6.7-inch full-HD+ offering a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. The device is protected by the 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

OnePlus Ace is backed by a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery. The smartphone supports 150W Super Flash Charge fast charging support.

OnePlus Ace Camera

OnePlus Ace smartphone packs a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor. The primary lens is paired with an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor, and an ultra-wide f/2.2 lens. On the front side, the smartphone comes with a 16-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL S5K3P9 sensor for selfies and video calls.

OnePlus Ace price

As of now, the OnePlus Ace smartphone is available in India. The device is retailing in China at a starting price of about Rs 29,6000 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. Also Read: CBI files first charge sheet in NSE scam against Ramkrishna, Subramanian

On the other hand, the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants are priced at about Rs 31,900 and Rs 35,400, respectively. The device also comes in a 12GB + 512GB model that is available at about Rs 41,400 in China. Also Read: Samsung launches Galaxy M53 5G with 108MP camera in India: Price, specs, features

