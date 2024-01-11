TCS Reports 8.2% Growth In Q3 Net Profit At Rs 11,735 Crore

New Delhi: The country's largest software exporter on Thursday reported an 8.2 percent growth in net profit for the December quarter at Rs 11,735 crore.

The company said its revenue for the reporting quarter grew 4 percent to Rs 60,583 crore driven by strong double-digit growth in emerging markets, led by India.

The topline growth was also led by energy, resources and utilities, manufacturing, and life sciences & healthcare, the company said in a statement.

Operating margin improved by 50 bps to 25 percent, the company said, while net margin stood at 19.4 percent. The company's order book stood at USD 8.1 billion, it said, adding net cash from operations stood at Rs 11,276 crore.