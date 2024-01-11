trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2708612
ChatGPT Soon Coming To Cars Near You; Check How Will It Transform Your Ride?

The integration of ChatGPT aims to enrich conversations between drivers and their cars, providing intuitive language interactions.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Pawan Rai|Last Updated: Jan 11, 2024, 02:32 PM IST
New Delhi: In a move towards enhancing user experience, Volkswagen has announced its plan to incorporate ChatGPT, a popular AI chatbot, into its cars. Starting from the second quarter of 2024, this feature will first be made available to customers in Europe, with potential expansion to the US market in the future.

How It Is Helpful?

ChatGPT is designed to assist Volkswagen car owners with everyday tasks, offering a hands-free solution for various functions such as turning on the air conditioner and providing quick answers to inquiries. (Also Read: Narayana Murthy's 11-Hour Ticketless Journey Sparks Online Jest, Critics Question 70-Hour Workweek Advocacy)

Volkswagen envisions this AI chatbot as a means to establish a natural channel of communication between the car and the driver, emphasizing simplicity and ease of use. (Also Read: Low Investment, High Returns Business Idea: Invest Rs 8 Lakh To 10 Lakh And Earn Bumper Amount)

What Is The Aim?

The integration of ChatGPT aims to enrich conversations between drivers and their cars, providing intuitive language interactions. The AI assistant will offer vehicle-specific information, making it a valuable tool for addressing queries and facilitating easy access to data related to the car. This feature could prove beneficial for both daily use and potential repair or service processes.

How It Will Work?

Volkswagen assures potential car buyers that using ChatGPT will not require signing up for an account or installing any additional apps on the car or mobile phone.

The implementation of this AI chatbot is intended to seamlessly integrate into the driving experience, ensuring user convenience without unnecessary complications.

